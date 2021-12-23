Takawira on target but Luton U18s are beaten by MK Dons

Archie Heron set up Town's goal against MK Dons at the weekend - pic: Luton Town

Luton U18s conceded four goals in the second half as they were beaten 4-1 by table-toppers MK Dons in their Youth Alliance South East clash on Saturday.

The Hatters had led on 26 minutes when Takawira opened the scoring, rifling the ball into the net from Archie Heron’s cross.

Luton keeper Sam Bentley made a good save, tipping a shot over the bar as a youthful Town remained in front at the break.

However, the Dons levelled on 57 minutes, as they then moved in front shortly afterwards, quickly adding a third.

It was 4-1 late on with Luton, now sixth after four wins, four draws and six defeats from 14 encounters, not in action again until hosting Stevenage on January 8.

Hatters U18s: Bentley, Scott, Wedd, Vickers, Corbit (Emery 68), Giwa, Trialist (Odegah 60), Heron, Johnson (Xavier-Jones 60), Takawira, Moffat.