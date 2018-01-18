Talisman Hylton can’t return soon enough for Luton

Hatters midfielder Andrew Shinnie knows full well his side need their talisman Danny Hylton back for Saturday’s home clash with Morecambe.

The 17-goal frontman was missing with a tight hamstring as Town went down to a 2-0 defeat at Chesterfield last weekend, with Luton clearly missing their top scorer’s influence.

We need a good player like Danny back in the team. Andrew Shinnie

He is expected to be available for the clash against the Shrimps though as Shinnie said: “Obviously you’re going to miss a guy who bangs a goal in every week.

“He’s going to be a miss and is going to be a big player for us. But he had a hamstring problem and there’s no point in risking him, because miss one game or you could miss months.

“So it was probably right that Danny missed this one and hopefully we’ll have him back fresh and maybe fresher for the break that he’s had .

“We need a good player like Danny back in the team.”