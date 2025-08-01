Talk is cheap for Naismith as Luton are made favourites for League One title

Kal Naismith looks to make a challenge against Tottenham Hotspur - pic: Liam Smith

​Luton defender Kal Naismith knows that talk is cheap regarding the Hatters’ hotly anticipated push for promotion from League One this season.

Town begin the new campaign at home to AFC Wimbledon this evening, with Matt Bloomfield’s side rated clear favourites to win the title, also as low as 11/10 to finish inside the top two, which would be enough to ensure Luton regain their place in the Championship once more. However, Naismith is well aware that the only taking his side can do is on the pitch this term, as he said: “It (the club) should strive for more, we should strive for more as players, but I don't know, it’s just all words.

"It’s what do you do, how do you live your life? What sacrifices do you make? How do you train every day? Do we come in and drive each other every day? As it’s all good me sitting here and saying it, players doing interviews and saying, yeah, Luton’s a big club, we want to go straight up and we’re favourites, it all means absolutely nothing.

“Within the club we need to be coming into training every day, pushing each other, working hard and then that’s what comes out on a Friday night, or a Saturday, it’s just a by-product. The wins are just a by-product of how you live your life every single day for the next nine months or however long the season is, so that’s what we’re focusing on.”

It was a theme manager Matt Bloomfield was eager to echo as well, as he stated: “We hope that we’re going to be challenging, but I’m not going to make any presumptuous and outrageous statements because it’s going to be a test. The minute we feel everything’s going our way, we set ourselves up for a fall. We absolutely believe in what we’re trying to do, we absolutely believe in what we’re trying to achieve this season, but there’s going to be so many tests along the way.

“It’s all done now pre-season, the lads have been a pleasure to work with, the way they’ve gone about their work. The culture is heading the way we want it to be, the identity of the team is heading in the way we want it to be, but it’s all done. The real work starts now because pre-season is just that, the real stuff starts on Friday.”