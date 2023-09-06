TalkSPORT pundit Keown believes Arsenal midfielder Lokonga is a 'good signing' for Luton

Watch more videos on Shots!

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes that Gunners’ midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga’s deadline day move to Luton is a ‘good signing’ for the Hatters.

The 23-year-old moved to the Emirates for a fee of £15m back in July 2021, and went on to play 39 times for the North London club, including starting every Europa League group stage game last term.

A loan move to Crystal Palace in January didn’t quite work out as he only started once when Roy Hodgson took over from Patrick Vieira, returning to Arsenal, where he hasn’t featured this term.

The Belgium international is now going to spend the rest of the campaign at Kenilworth Road, bolstering a Town squad who are looking to remain in the top flight, and speaking to talkSPORT, Keown, who made over 400 appearances during his time at Arsenal, winning the Premier League on three occasions, said: “He certainly wasn’t (a favourite at Arsenal).

“Luton have spent a small amount of money, I am a bit concerned for them.