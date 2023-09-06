News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

TalkSPORT pundit Keown believes Arsenal midfielder Lokonga is a 'good signing' for Luton

Belgian international heads to Kenilworth Road for the season
By Mike Simmonds
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes that Gunners’ midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga’s deadline day move to Luton is a ‘good signing’ for the Hatters.

The 23-year-old moved to the Emirates for a fee of £15m back in July 2021, and went on to play 39 times for the North London club, including starting every Europa League group stage game last term.

A loan move to Crystal Palace in January didn’t quite work out as he only started once when Roy Hodgson took over from Patrick Vieira, returning to Arsenal, where he hasn’t featured this term.

Albert Sambi Lokonga during his loan spell at Crystal Palace last season - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesAlbert Sambi Lokonga during his loan spell at Crystal Palace last season - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Albert Sambi Lokonga during his loan spell at Crystal Palace last season - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Most Popular

The Belgium international is now going to spend the rest of the campaign at Kenilworth Road, bolstering a Town squad who are looking to remain in the top flight, and speaking to talkSPORT, Keown, who made over 400 appearances during his time at Arsenal, winning the Premier League on three occasions, said: “He certainly wasn’t (a favourite at Arsenal).

“Luton have spent a small amount of money, I am a bit concerned for them.

"If you look at the teams who have gone up, there is a massive gulf in class, so that’s a good signing.”

Related topics:ArsenalRoy HodgsonEmiratesEuropa League