Former Luton loanee could be returning to Kenilworth Road
By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th Jul 2023, 18:35 BST- 1 min read

Luton have reportedly agreed a fee with West Bromwich Albion to sign goalkeeper Alex Palmer, according to talkSPORT.

The 26-year-old has been at the Hawthorns since he came through the academy, turning pro in 2015 and going on to play 26 times.

Palmer has had loan stints with Kidderminster, Oldham, Notts County, Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City, racking up just under 100 appearances in total, before a brief emergency loan spell at Luton in the 2021-22 season.

He featured twice, a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough, plus a 1-1 draw with Coventry, before having to be recalled by the hosts, as Town signed Matt Ingram for the remainder of the campaign.

Last term was Palmer’s breakthrough with Albion, playing 25 times, before a knee and ankle injury in January, returning in April as he kept 11 clean sheets in total.

He signed a new four year deal in May 2022, but was left out of his side’s 4-3 victory over Bolton Wanderers this afternoon, with talkSPORT now reporting that Town have agreed a fee in the region of £2.5m for the stopper.

Luton have just two first team keepers in their squad going into the Premier League season, James Shea and Matt Macey, after releasing Harry Isted and letting Jack Walton move to Dundee United on loan.

