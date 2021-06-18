Target man Jerome was the 'best about' for Luton boss Jones

New Luton signing Cameron Jerome

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes that experienced forward Cameron Jerome was the 'best about' to fill the target man role he required at Kenilworth Road.

After leading marksman James Collins left to join Cardiff City earlier in the summer, it meant the Hatters were light in the striking department, with only Elijah Adebayo remaining in the squad who could fill such a berth.

Jones has now looked to rectify that with the addition of Jerome, who at 34, has 153 goals to his name in an 18-year career that has seen him play in the Premier League and also lift the League Cup.

He also scored 15 times in 38 appearances for MK Dons last season following a move back to England from Turkish club Goztepe and speaking to the club's official website about his latest addition, Jones said: "It’s a really interesting one actually, because Cameron ticks so many boxes for us.

“We wanted someone specific because we’ve only got one target man really, and that’s Elijah Adebayo.

"So we wanted to bring in another target man, one for competition for Elijah, but also to provide something a little bit different as well.

"We feel Cameron can do a bit of everything, so it’s a real logical one.

“The experience he brings is one thing.

"We felt that coming back from abroad, when he went to MK and had to re-prove himself, we felt he did that really well.

"We’ve looked at so many front men now, and we felt that what he would give us, he’s the best about.

“We could have signed so many, but he’s the best about for us.

"He’s mobile, can run in behind, can hold it, links play, gets goals, has good presence, great experience, can press, works hard - he does all those things.

“So we are delighted to get him having managed to beat off a bit of competition, because he was nailed on to go elsewhere and we managed to turn him.”

Jones also feels that the arrival of Jerome, who played for England U21s earlier in his career, while also having productive spells at Stoke, Cardiff, Birmingham and Norwich to name just four, can only benefit new team-mate Adebayo, who made the step up to the Championship from League Two Walsall in January.

The boss added: “He will help Elijah to develop with that working relationship.

“We’ve got good coaches here, and obviously Mick (Harford, assistant manager) was a top target man, but to see Cameron work and his availability – his fitness levels are superb – means he’ll be wonderful for the environment.

“We are delighted to get him because it means we’ve got players at both ends of the spectrum.