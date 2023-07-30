News you can trust since 1891
Taylor and Pepple find the net as Luton U21s lose seven-goal encounter with Fulham U21s

Hatters give run-outs to Rea and Pereira in friendly match
By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th Jul 2023, 19:56 BST- 1 min read

Joe Taylor and Aribim Pepple were both on target for Luton U21s as they were beaten 4-3 by Fulham U21s in a friendly clash on Saturday.

The Hatters picked a side with first team experience for the contest, giving minutes to Glen Rea and Dion Pereira, who were both out on loan last season, as they had a trialist both in goal and defence as well.

Taylor, who scored from the spot during Town’s Championship play-off final win over Coventry at Wembley, found the net against the Cottagers, as did Pepple, who was with Grimsby last term, Josh Odell-Bature on the scoresheet as well.

Joe Taylor was on target for Luton U21s
Joe Taylor was on target for Luton U21s
Hatters: Trialist, Trialist, Jack Bateson, Josh Odell-Bature, Jacob Pinnington, Jayden Luker, Glen Rea, Dion Pereira, Zack Nelson, Joe Taylor, Aribim Pepple.

Subs: Charlie Booth, Tobias Braney, Archie Heron, Jake Burger, Tyrelle Newton, Josh Allen, Axel Piesold, Oli Lynch, Josh Phillips.

The U18s were also in action, as they ended their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 victory over Colchester United, Matthew Takawira and Christian Chigozie both scoring.

Hatters: Cai Hockey, Isaiah Harvey, Benedict Benagr, Claude Kayibanda, Christian Chigozie, Max Scott, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Martins, Will Houghton, Charlie Trustram, Tate Xavier-Jones.

Subs: Charlie Emery, Matthew Takawira, Zach Ioannides, Marcus Warren.

The U16s visited Colchester and came away with a 2-2 draw thanks to a brace of goals from a trialist.

U16s: Thomas, Roberts-Edema, Routh, Akinya, Barnes, Evans, Kirby, Trialist, Anning, Deurell-Benito, Trialist.

Subs: Angol, Njomgoue, Oppong, Knote-Reed.

