Taylor's brace is 'dampened' as late MK Dons double sees Colchester slump to third straight defeat

Town striker Joe Taylor had the shine taken off his first ever double at senior level as two late goals by MK Dons saw Colchester United beaten 3-2 in their League Two clash at the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday.

After falling behind to Mo Eisa's early header, the U's hit back to level on 10 minutes when Taylor bundled home Jayden Fevrier’s cross.

He then made it 2-1 with another close range finish from Junior Tchamadeu’s inviting ball in from the right three minutes later, to net a fourth goal in just four appearances.

Joe Taylor scored twice for Colchester United at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

The U’s had chances to increase their lead after the break, Taylor shooting over the top, but Dons hit back when Alex Gilbey fired into the top corner late on, with Matthew Dennis winning it in stoppage time, as Colchester remained rooted to the bottom of the table.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube page, Taylor said: "I’m delighted to grab myself two goals, but I think its been dampened a bit by the result

"I thought the boys put in today, created more than enough chances to see the game off, but if you don’t take those chances, scenarios like today, they happen.”

Taylor had been happy with how the side bounced back from the 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in midweek, and then falling behind early on once more against the high-flying Dons, continuing: “I thought the reaction, on a personal note and a team note was brilliant.

"We got the two quick goals, so you couldn’t have asked for a better reaction.

"It’s all well and good looking back at it now, but it all seems a bit sour after not seeing the game out."

The U's have struggled so far this term, losing all three of their matches as they sit bottom of the table, without a point to their name.

Taylor was remaining confident about his side’s chances though, adding: “I just think now we have to get back to the training ground and work on the nitty gritty side of things, keeping the ball out of your net, defending the box, defending crosses.

"As soon as that happens I think we’ll be fine.