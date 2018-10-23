TEAM NEWS: Justin replaces Potts as Town take on Stanley

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has made one change to his side for tonight's League One clash with Accrington Stanley, bringing in James Justin for the injured Dan Potts.

It was Justin who replaced Potts when the left back went off late in the first half on Saturday against Walsall after being stretchered off with a groin injury.

Club captain Alan Sheehan was also an option, but Jones has opted to go for the Town academy graduate instead, with striker Aaron Jarvis back on the bench as well.

Hatters: James Shea, Jack Stacey, James Justin, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Glen Rea (C), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Andrew Shinnie, Jorge Grant, James Collins, Danny Hylton.

Subs: Harry Isted, Alan Sheehan, Alan McCormack, Elliot Lee, Aaron Jarvis, Harry Cornick, Kazenga LuaLua.

Stanley: Jonathan Maxted, Callum Johnson, Michael Ihiekwe, Mark Hughes, Ben Richards-Anderton, Jordan Clark, Sam Finley, Daniel Barlaser, Sean McConville (C), Offrande Zanzala, Billy Kee.

Subs: Tony Warner, Scott Brown, Connor Hall, Ross Sykes, Andy Mangan, Piero Mingoia, Matthew Platt