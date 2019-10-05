TEAM NEWS: Luton bring in Shinnie and McManaman in for Brown and Butterfield

Luton boss Graeme Jones has made two changes to his Hatters team to face Derby County at Pride Park this afternoon.

Callum McManaman was been rewarded for his goalscoring appearance off the bench on Wednesday night with a start, while Andrew Shinnie is back in too after missing the last two league games.

The duo come in for Jacob Butterfield, who is on the bench against his former side, where he is joined by on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown.

Shinnie will be up against his brother Graeme, given his first start by County, with former Hatters Curtis Davies and Crhsi Martin in the side too.

Speaking in the week about Butterfield's return to the club who he left to join Luton in the summer, Jones said: "Jacob it’s his former club, he only left them in the summer, but Jacob has got really good emotional control anyway, so I wouldnt expect anything different."

Meanwhile, when asked if he would tap into first team coach Inigo Idiakez's knowledge of the Rams, having been at the club as a player and coach, Jones said: "He’ll understand the environment certainly better than anybody.

"The players will have changed since him and Nigel Pearson were there together.

"But he knows the environment and knows the kind of gameplan that we're going to need to go there and try and silence the crowd, and have a successful day."

Meanwhile, with Luton facing another international break after today's fixtures, Jones knows it is vital to get a positive result before a fortnight off.

He added: "Its always like that, no matter, you always want to have a positive result going into the international break and that's where the work is now.

"The only focus is on Derby County and we'll see where we are on Saturday nght."

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Dan Potts, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley,Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Andrew Shinnie, Callum McManaman, Harry Cornick, James Collins.

Subs: James Shea, Lloyd Jones, Izzy Brown, Elliot Lee, Jacob Butterfield, Kazenga LuaLua, Luke Bolton.

Rams: Kelle Roos, Graeme Shinnie, Krystian Bielik, Jamie Paterson, Tom Lawrence, Florian Jozefzoon, Matthew Clarke, Chris Martin, Curtis Davies (C), Jayden Bogle, Scott Malone.

Subs: Ben Hamer, Andrew Wisdom, Kieran Dowell, Martyn Waghorn, Duane Holmes, Max Lowe, Jason Knight.