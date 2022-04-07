Team will always come first for Luton's former Scottish international Snodgrass

Town midfielder Robert Snodgrass

Luton midfielder Robert Snodgrass will always be willing to put the team’s goals before his own personal ones as he looks to help the Hatters towards a Championship play-off place this season.

The 35-year-old penned a deal until the end of the term back in February, able to sign outside of the transfer window due to being a free agent after leaving West Bromwich Albion on deadline day a few weeks earlier.

He has only played 30 minutes since though, with his biggest impact coming at the weekend, when thrown on while Town were trailing 2-1 to Millwall, it was his free kick that Lions skipper Jake Cooper diverted into his own net to ensure the hosts picked up another precious point.

Despite wanting to feature as much as he can, Snodgrass, who was an unused sub in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at Peterborough, didn’t have any frustrations over his amount of game-time so far though, saying: “I’m in, I told the manager from the very off, the team is more important than me and it will always be more important than me.

“No disrespect to any of the lads, it will always be more important than any individual here.

“The team is the most important thing and these lads have been incredible.

“They’ve deserved every shot, every chance, and they just keep going out and putting in good performances.

"I’m like anybody, I’m sitting back and admiring that and it’s been up to me to work as hard as I possibly can in the background, try and get up to speed with the boys.

"I feel as though I’m right up there at the minute, so the only thing for me is game time to try and get the best out of myself and that’s it.”

Having not played since turning out for the Baggies back in early November, and with only five starts to his name while at the Hawthorns this term, the former Scottish international knew he would have to put the hard yards in before being fit for selection.

He was also aware just how he could help off the pitch too, continuing: “I’ve been working tirelessly hard with the fitness team in the background, because I needed a mini pre-season.

"I hadn’t done any training, nothing at all for three and a bit months before I came, so to try and get up to speed with the lads, it was going to take a bit of time.

"The last part is minutes to try and help the team on the park as first and foremost that’s why I’m here.

"The experience side, if I’m not called upon, it's very vital that I do that along with the other experienced lads within the group as well, so it’s a mixture of everything, which is what I’ve done at probably every club I’ve been at.

"Try to contribute with goals and assists, and if not, then try and help the lads who are playing, who have got that jersey, and that’s the most important thing at the minute.

"Everyone’s coming in and doing well, everyone’s coming in and putting a shift in and you’re seeing a group of lads who they want to work hard for each other and it’s all about the team here which is very important.”

During the week, boss Nathan Jones described Snodgrass as having a ‘Champions League’ character as he continued: “I’ve just tried to be a good person everywhere I’ve been and tried to use my experience to help others.

"I’ve learned along the way you can think it’s about yourself, but you’ll realise quickly it’s not and that’s just part and parcel of having that experience, to try and help the lads.

"It’s been an easy job because the environment is great every single day, its really good and it's been great for me because these boys have pushed me as well.

"They’ve helped and rallied round me, I just want to thank everybody for making us feel welcome.