Teenage defender earns surprise start as Luton make nine changes against Seagulls U21s

Vertu Trophy group stage: Luton Town v Brighton & Hove Albion U21s

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenage defender Fin Evans is a surprise inclusion in the Hatters XI for this evening’s Vertu Trophy group stage tie against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s.

The 16-year-old left-sided centre half a first-year scholar who was born in Hemel Hempstead and joined the club as an U11, and played for the U21s in their Premier League Cup match against Brentford B last week, scoring Luton’s opening goal in what was ultimately a 6-1 defeat. He partners Mads Andersen in the centre of Town’s back four, as boss Jack Wilshere makes nine changes, with James Shea between the posts and the fit-again Hakeem Odoffin starting as right back, while Liam Walsh resumes his midfield duties alongside Marvelous Nakamba, with Zack Nelson also recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jerry Yates and Joe Gbode also get their first starts under Wilshere, with only Gideon Kodua and Cohen Bramall keeping their spots from the weekend’s 1-0 victory at Northampton Town. Speaking ahead of the game, Wilshere urged those picked to take their chance and give him some selection headaches going forward, as he said: “It’s always a chance for the players that haven’t been playing to show something and I think it’s important that when a new manager comes in.

Joe Gbode starts for Luton this evening - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We’re building, we don’t want that to stop or the good feeling to go, so we need to be ready. Hopefully we get a good performance, get a good result that leads into Friday (against Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup) and keep the momentum going. It’s a good chance to get some minutes into their legs, show me, show the staff what they can do. It’s an important game for us at the Kenny we want to win, a first win there as well, so we have to go again and then go again Friday.”

Hatters: James Shea, Hakeem Odoffin, Mads Andersen, Fin Evans, Cohen Bramall, Marvelous Nakamba, Liam Walsh, Zack Nelson, Gideon Kodua, Joe Gbode, Jerry Yates. Subs: Lucas Thomas, Milli Alli, Lasse Nordas, Jake Richards, Chris Makosso, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Harry Fox.

Seagulls U21s: Steven Hall, Sean Keogh, Noel Atom, Ben Barclay, Zane Albarus (C), Yussif Owusu, Aidan West, Callum Mackley, Shane Nti, Matthew Hayden, Tyler Silsby. Subs: Michael Dike, Joe Belmont, Tate Ferdinand, Adam Brett, Jesse Middleton, Henry Kasvosve, Younes Ibrahim. Referee: Alex Chilowicz.