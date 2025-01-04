Teenage defender snapped up by Canaries after his contract with Luton expires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youngster heads to Hitchin Town

Luton defender Josh Odell-Bature has left the club after his contract at Kenilworth Road expired, with the 19-year-old signing for Southern Premier Division Central side Hitchin Town.

The teenager had been part of the Hatters’ academy since he arrived as an U13, signing his first professional development contract in September 2023 and then penning a short-term deal to extend his stay with Town in the summer. The Hillingdon-born youngster had been out on loan with fellow Southern Premier Division Central outfit Bedford Town before his exit, as he has now completed a permanent move to Top Field.

The Canaries tweeted: “Welcome to Hitchin Town Josh Odell-Bature. The 19 year old defender joins from @LutonTown following the expiration of his contract on Wednesday. Josh has been with the Hatters since the age of 13. He will be in tomorrow’s squad as we head to Bromsgrove.”

Luton youngster Josh Odell-Bature has left Kenilworth Road - pic: Liam Smith

The Hatters U21s are in Premier League Cup action on Monday evening as they host Reading, the contest being staged by St Albans City FC, kick-off at 7pm. Alex Lawless’ side have won two out of their last three games in the competition, including a 2-1 win over the Royals back in October. Tickets for the contest at Clarence Park are on sale via the Saints website, with admission on the night £5 for adults and £2 concessions as U17s go free, although Luton Town season cards will not be accepted for this fixture.