Teenage duo Chigozie and Benagr sign their first pro deals with Luton Town

Luton Town young have announced that two of the club’s finest prospects, Christian Chigozie and Benny Benagr, have signed their first professional contracts at Kenilworth Road.

The duo, who both turned 17 recently, have been rewarded for their impressive performances at both U18 and U21 level this season as first-year scholars with the new deals. Centre back Chigozie made headlines last season when he was named on the substitutes bench twice in the Premier League, making the match-day squad for the trips to Arsenal and Manchester City while still studying for his GCSEs at Chiltern Academy.

Chigozie, who was born in Spain, but moved to England at the age of six, joining the club as an U7 in the Luton Town Community Trust’s Pre-Academy programme, along with Benagr, before signing for the main academy two years later, gained senior experience in the Hatters’ pre-season friendlies during the summer. Meanwhile Benagr was named in the match-day squad against Sunderland earlier this season, as the pair have played key roles in the youth team’s current 16-match unbeaten run that has taken them to the top of the EFL Youth Alliance South-East table, plus the League Cup quarter-finals, scoring five times each.

Christian Chigozie has signed his first pro deal with the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

They have also contributed significantly to the U21s’ qualification from the Premier League Cup group stage for the first time, with Town’s development squad set to visit Nottingham Forest next month in the last 16. Academy manager Paul Benson told the club's official website: “Christian has been in the academy since an under nine and throughout the time he’s been with us he has shown solid development year on year.

"A 6 ft 2in centre-back, Christian’s main strengths are his athleticism and character. He’s a proper defender who puts his head where it hurts and isn’t afraid to put his body on the line – a defender who loves defending! He embodies the values we look for in a Luton Town player. I’m delighted Christian has committed himself to Luton Town and I’m looking forward to seeing his journey continuing at the club.”

Discussing former Cardinal Newman pupil Benagr, who also has 12 assists for the U18s this term, Benson continued: “Like Christian, Benny came into the Academy as an under nine and is more of an attack-minded player who possesses great speed and quick feet, which allows him to dominate opponents in one-v-one attacking situations.

“His progression over the last three or four years has been rapid, which has meant exposure to Under-21s football, which he has taken to without any issues – even scoring a hat-trick in a recent game against Northampton. He’s another one of our young talents I’m delighted has decided to commit his future to the club, and like Christian, I’m looking forward to him now pushing on and continuing to make a mark around the first team.”

First-team manager Matt Bloomfield added: “I’ve been really impressed with the quality of players coming through our academy in the short time we’ve been here, and Christian and Benny are evidence of that. They have both performed well in the Under-21s Premier League Cup matches I’ve seen, and I know that when they’ve trained with the first team, they’ve impressed and grown in confidence with each session.

“There is a lot of great work going on in the academy and for two lads to have come through from Under-7s to sign professional contracts together is fantastic, it shows that there is a pathway for local boys to succeed at Luton Town. Most importantly though, they are good characters who understand the hard work that needs to continue to succeed. We are looking forward to working with them both along with the many more talented youngsters coming through at The Brache.”