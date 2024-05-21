Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Young Luton Town Development squad defender Ben Tompkins has announced his exit from Kenilworth Road.

The teenager moved to the club back in April 2021, the north Londoner joining on a two-year apprenticeship deal after playing for both the U18s and U21s on a trial basis despite being just 16. Last season he had a loan spell with Bedford Town and was rewarded with a first professional development contract with the Hatters in the summer, before heading to National League South side Braintree Town this term.

The centre half impressed while at the Rare Breed Meat Co. Stadium, making 37 appearances and scoring once in the 3-0 win over Dover Athletic in February, helping the Iron reach the play-offs, where they beat Worthing 4-3 in the final to win promotion to the National League. However, writing on Twitter, Tompkins confirmed he was now moving on from Town, saying: “My time at @LutonTown has come to an end. Big thanks to all the staff & players for the last 4 years. I wish the club all the best for the future. Looking forward to whatever is next for me.”

Braintree were also hugely thankful to the defender for his efforts at the club this season, as they tweeted: “Where do we start with @BenTompkins04_ ?Making his debut with us on the opening day of the season after joining from @LutonTown, Ben has been an absolute rock and a huge part of making sure we had the best defence in the league. And as young as he is too? Crazy! 1G/2A from the back as well.”