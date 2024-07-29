Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young defender heads to Villa Park

Young Luton centre half Leon Routh has joined Aston Villa’s academy for an undisclosed fee.

The teenage defender was part of the Hatters youth set-up in recent years, featuring for the U18s last season, as Town were crowned champions of the Youth Alliance South East Division for the second year running. With Villa recently signing Luton midfielder Ross Barkley, as the England international headed to Unai Emery’s side who qualified for the Champions League last term, they have now returned to Kenilworth Road to acquire the services of Routh.

The Premier League outfit have a Category One academy, which means Routh will be now be able to play Premier League 2 football this season, as Villa academy manager Mark Harrison told the club’s official website: “We are delighted Leon has joined us, we believe he has lots of potential and look forward to seeing how he develops over the next few years.”

Hatters youngster Leon Routh has headed to Aston Villa - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images