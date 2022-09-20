Teenager Newton signs his first pro deal with Luton

Tyrelle Newton has signed a pro contract with the Hatters

Luton Town have announced that teenager Tyrelle Newton has signed his first professional contract at Kenilworth Road.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined the club at the age of seven after being scouted playing for Crawley Green, and has become a key member of the development squad.

Newton, who earned a call-up for the England U15 training camp when he was 14, has gone on to impress at U18 level, scoring in the FA Youth Cup against West Ham United U18s last term, also netting in the EFL Youth Alliance Cup final against Preston North End as well.

Hatters U21 lead coach Adrian Forbes said: “Tyrelle has been at the club for a long time coming through all the age groups to initially earn his scholarship, and then last season as a second-year scholar, he stepped up to play the majority of the season with the Under-21s.

“Because of the ethos and culture we have at the club where we want to push players on, that has given him chance to develop further and he’s continued to thrive and flourish with more involvement with the senior players.

“The change of style and set-up this season has given him an opportunity to find his real position on the outside of a midfield diamond, and has seen him really push on.

"He’s worked hard to take on board the information the coaches have given him.

“Tyrelle’s earned his first professional development contract, and we’re delighted for him, but now is not a time to switch off.

"He needs to show the same attitude that has got him here, continue to work hard in training and matches to earn that next contract and build a career.”

After putting pen to paper, Newton himself added: “I’m buzzing, I have been working for it all my life basically, so it’s a good feeling.

“My aim has to be to keep pushing and keep developing, and try to get in the first team.