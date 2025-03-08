Ten-man Luton are simply brushed aside by title-chasing Burnley

Luton fall 2-0 behind against Burnley this afternoon - pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Championship: Burnley 4 Luton Town 0

Ten-man Luton suffered yet another in what is a lengthy line of miserable afternoons on the road as they were brushed aside 4-0 by title-chasing Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Hatters' chances of becoming the first team to win at the Clarets looked remote before kick-off and then swiftly evaporated once Kal Naismith was sent off in the 19th minute for his second yellow card, Scott Parker's side going on to rack up the easiest of victories. As they have done so often on their travels, Luton, who brought in Elijah Adebayo and Zack Nelson for Carlton Morris and Jacob Brown, started well enough, the only real moment of concern seeing Naismith booked for a lunging challenge on 12 minutes after a mix-up with Christ Makosso.

Josh Cullen also followed him into the notebook, but Naismith's indiscretion was to prove hugely significant, as with just 19 minutes on the clock, the on-loan centre had a moment of brain fade when the ball was played to Josh Brownhill. Despite it being in an innocuous position, and the midfielder going nowhere, the experienced defender opted to needlessly slide in and catch his opponent, leaving referee Stephen Martin with no option but to show a second yellow, meaning Luton had 70 minutes to play against 10 men.

Connor Roberts fired over as Town were forced into an immediate reshuffle at the back, boss Matt Bloomfield sacrificing midfielder Liam Walsh for Mark McGuinness. The imposing centre half did superbly to avert the danger when Burnley attacked on their right moments after coming on, as the game became an exercise of attack versus defence, Luton unable to do anything but pump the ball away to no-one, and then watch Burnley mount a seemingly endless period of pressure.

MGuinness's next intervention was also a crucial one, but for all the wrong reasons, as on the half hour, Roberts escaped on the right to deliver a low cross that saw the substitute prod into his own net and give Burnley a lead that had looked on the cards from the moment Town were a man light. The game was well and truly over on 40 minutes although Luton could have a degree of frustration as Zack Nelson looked to run the ball out of danger, only to see referee Martin get in his way, as he ended up losing it.

Possession was then instantly transferred to Jaiden Anthony whose cross was swept in from close range by Foster, Jordan Clark not doing enough to prevent him tapping in. After the break, Luton opted to try for some damage limitation, Maxime Esteve dragging wide of the target from range. However, even that went wrong, as Marcus Edwards got to the byline and despite the ball appearing to go out of play, his cross was swept home by Brownhill for the third.

Clark saw yellow for his protests as Town should have been picking the ball out of the net once more on 57 minutes, an unmarked Brownhill volleying wide from the penalty spot. With one eye on Tuesday’s night trip to Cardiff City, Bloomfield made a triple swap on the hour, Lamine Fanne, Millenic Alli and Jacob Brown introduced, one of them, Brown, almost pulling one back, clean through when two Burnley defenders collided with each other, but as the angle closed, fired against the legs of James Trafford.

The closing stages saw Burnley remain on top as Luton offered little, Manuel Benson curling over, although Brown did go close with nine minutes to go, deflecting Josh Bowler's cross-shot narrowly wide of Trafford's goal. Town somehow didn't concede a fourth with five minutes remaining, Josh Laurent left unattended just 10 yards out, only to sky into the stands. It was 4-0 though in the final seconds of stoppage time, veteran striker Ashley Barnes escaping to slam into the roof of the net.

Clarets: James Trafford, Maxime Esteve, CJ Egan-Riley, Josh Brownhill (Jeremy Sarmiento 62), Jaidon Anthony (Ashley Barnes 74), Connor Roberts, Lyle Foster (Nathan Redmond 82), Marcus Edwards (Manuel Benson 62), Lucas Pires (Oliver Sonne 74), Josh Cullen, Josh Laurent. Subs not used: Vaclac Hladky, Joe Worrall, Zian Flemming, Hannibal,

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Kal Naismith, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones (Josh Bowler 79), Liam Walsh (Mark McGuinness 25), Jordan Clark (C, Lamine Fanne 59), Zack Nelson, Thelo Aasgaard, Alfie Doughty (Millenic Alli 60), Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 60). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Carlton Morris, Lasse Nordas. Referee: Stephen Martin. Booked: Naismith 12, Cullen 15, Pires 40, Nelson 80, Esteve 89. Sent off: Naismith 19. Attendance: 19,453 (599 Hatters).