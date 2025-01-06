Ten straight defeats on the road for Luton as Fox's fluke hands QPR victory

Carlton Morris sees his header saved by Paul Nardi this evening - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Championship: QPR 2 Luton Town 1

When it rains it pours for Luton boss Rob Edwards as he saw his side stretch their unwanted run of away defeats to double figures, losing to one of the flukiest goals Town will concede all season in a 2-1 defeat at QPR this evening.

With the visitors level at 1-1 and finally in the ascendancy, playing some exciting football on the road for the first time in what feels like all season, they were then breached in hugely fortuitous fashion on 62 minutes, Ilias Chair’s free kick from range cannoning off the unaware Morgan Fox to drastically alter its destination. With Thomas Kaminski having moved to his left, the Belgian tried to change direction only to stumble and fall, as the ball dribbled over the line for what turned out to be the deciding goal of the contest.

From then on, there was only one winner, the R's unlucky not to add more in the closing stages, as Town's battle to stay in the Championship this term took yet another huge blow. Earlier, summer signing Lamine Fanne was handed an immediate start for the Hatters, one of three changes made by their severely under pressure manager in a bid to end their away day hoodoo.

He was joined by Liam Walsh, the midfielder coming straight back into the XI after serving his four match ban for a second red card, with Marvelous Nakamba rewarded for his excellent showing in the 1-0 defeat to Norwich City, Elijah Adebayo, Jordan Clark and Tom Krauss all dropping to the bench. Despite flipping to a back four once more, Luton looked ill at ease aerially inside their own box, as they should have been trailing with just seven minutes gone, as the perennially dangerous Chair cut in from the left flank and swung the perfect cross over for Michael Frey.

As Tom Holmes screamed for an offside that never was, Amari'i Bell clearly playing him on, the German forward put his inviting close range header straight at Kaminski who was able to gratefully parry away. Chair had an ambitious crack of his own, his attempt meant with a gleeful response from the visiting supporters behind the goal.

The hosts then had to score in the 20th minute, as another ball in from the left saw defender Jimmy Dunne left unattended to power his header goalwards. Kaminski made a quite brilliant stop, tipping onto the bar but when the rebound dropped for the R's defender to just tuck into the empty net, he somehow ended up firing high into the night sky.

Town didn't heed the warnings though as on 24 minutes, Rangers attacked down the right, with Frey starting the move and then ambling into the box where he was positioned to meet Chair's delivery. Up against Walters, the Luton defender appeared to be favourite to clear, but, under pressure, could only flick his header against the forward who volleyed the dropping ball into the net off the inside of the post.

Fearing a referee's whistle for what might have been a foul, which on second viewing could have been a handball instead, he barely celebrated a second goal against Luton this season, but despite the odd murmur of complaint from the visitors, it was given, Frey eventually unveiling his kneeslide. Town almost responded straight away to the opener, Tahith Chong linking well with Carlton Morris to burst into the box and pull the ball back for Bell whose shot was blocked near the line.

Zack Nelson, who had scored his only senior goal at this venue earlier in the campaign, couldn't turn in the loose ball as it was cleared as far as Walsh whose blast was charged down. Just before the break, Nelson, who had been one of Luton's few positives to take from the half went on a foray down the left to beat two men and pull the ball back to Nakamba in a good position, the Zimbabwean disappointingly skying his effort, as his wait for a first ever Town goal continues.

Nelson did get his assist in first half stoppage time though, the midfielder sending over an outswinging corner that saw Mark McGuinness take to the air in sensational fashion to power his downward header into the corner of the net and make it 1-1. Boosted by the leveller, Luton made a positive start after the break, some neat passing seeing Nelson motor forward, brought down by Jonathan Varane for a free kick and booking, Walsh seeing his set-piece blocked by the wall.

The midfielder had another effort blocked away as he looked to begin his redemption arc, as now enjoying their best spell of the game, Walsh's header was impudently backheeled by Morris for Fanne who appeared destined to mark his debut with a goal, only to slip and get underneath his shot. Luton continued to play some of their best stuff on the road all campaign in the early stages of the second period, with the passing now crisp and precise.

Another move out from the back led to Fanne showing his athletic qualities once more, striding away and slamming off target from 20 yards with men up in support. Undone just after the hour mark courtesy of Fox’s deflection, Edwards’ side might have hit back within 60 seconds, a deep free kick met by Morris at the far post, Nardi repelling his header, as Town continued to be a real threat from set-pieces, McGuiness unable to double his tally from another well-flighted delivery.

The R's should have been out of sight on 70 minutes when McGuinness's backpass was woefully short, as sub Alfie Lloyd was left clean through on Kaminski, his dinked finish looking in all the way until it bounced awkwardly wide. He could have wrapped the game up moments later, Walters with an ill-judged header that bounced up for him as he unleashed a volley that cracked the outside of the post.

Kaminski then came to the rescue himself to prevent it being 3-1, getting down smartly to deny a low shot, as Luton swapped things up for the final five minutes, Clark, Cauley Woodrow and Daiki Hashioka all entering the fray. It didn't alter proceedings though, Chair almost putting the result beyond doubt curling inches wide. Drawing on their set-piece prowess, Luton should really have escaped with a point in stoppage time, Adebayo's stretching toepoke picked up by Nardi, who should have been retrieving the ball from the back of the net when McGuinness leapt like a salmon once more, only to this time put it over.

R's: Paul Nardi, Jimmy Dunne, Sam Field ©, Ilias Chair, Paul Smyth (Koki Saito 61), Michael Frey (Alfie Lloyd 69), Morgan Fox, Harrison Ashby (Jack Colback 60), Kieran Morgan (Jake Clarke-Salter 88), Kenneth Paal, Jonathan Varane (Ronnie Edwards 60). Subs not used: Joe Walsh, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Nicolas Madsen, Rayan Kolli.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters (Daiki Hashioka 86), Tom Holmes (Jordan Clark 86), Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Tahith Chong, Zack Nelson (Jacob Brown 77), Liam Walsh, Marvelous Nakamba (Elijah Adebayo 74), Lamine Fanne (Cauley Woodrow 86), Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Tom Krauß, Mads Andersen, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Referee: Andy Davies. Booked: Varane 49, Chong 55. Attendance: 14,025 (1,010 Hatters).

