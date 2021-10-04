Terriers boss admits his side had to 'suffer' in their bid to get a first half clean sheet at Luton

Kal Naismith looks to get a shot on goal against Huddersfield

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan knew it was key for his side to get through to the break unscathed during Saturday's goalless draw at Kenilworth Road.

Town's three wins in the Championship this term have all come after the Hatters have scored in the first half, triumphing against Peterborough, Barnsley and Coventry.

The only game they haven't tasted victory when leading at the break was an unlikely to be repeated 3-3 draw against Swansea, the visitors coming back from 3-0 down to secure a stoppage time point.

Having flown out of the blocks to lead 4-0 when the Sky Blues visited on Wednesday night, Corberan highlighted the importance of a clean sheet at the the interval to his side ahead of the contest, as the Terriers barely vented out of their own half early on.

He said: “I knew Luton would be playing the first half with a lot of confidence.

"We knew the first half would be a high challenge because they've scored a lot of first-half goals.

"The conditions and the opponent's press made it difficult and we didn't use our moments to break their press and ended up more in our half of the pitch.

“We had to suffer more than we wanted to to take a clean sheet first half.

"They were better than us in all aspects in the first half but the second half the total opposite.

“Luton was the better team in the first half and we were much better in the second - so it was a fair result.”

After the break, Corberan did see his side become more of a threat, Danel Sinani curling narrowly wide and Harry Toffolo wasting an inviting opening late on, as he was satisfied with the improvement show, adding: "I am happy with the reaction of the team in the second half.

“Both teams had big chances, but it’s true they didn’t make Lee Nicholls work a lot.

“I am pleased, there was a lot of effort in the second half after suffering in the first

“We were better than them second half and I have to take the team's reaction as a positive.

"Without creating a huge amount of chance we showed an improvement.