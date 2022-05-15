Terriers midfielder admits his side would have taken a first leg draw at Kenilworth Road ahead of kick-off

Action from the Hatters' 1-1 play-off draw with Huddersfield on Friday night

Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes admitted his side would have taken the 1-1 draw they picked up in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg encounter at Kenilworth Road on Friday night before kick-off.

After Danel Sinani had put the visitors in front, Sonny Bradley levelled for the Hatters with half an hour gone, as Town had the best chances in the opening 45 minutes, James Bree’s effort saved, Cameron Jerome curling over and Henri Lansbury blocked.

After the break it was a far more even encounter though, with precious little goalmouth action, as both sides will head to the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow all square.

Holmes, who impressed, particularly during the second half, felt it was a result the Terriers would have accepted before kick-off, saying: “Yes, 100 per cent, it's a game of two legs and we're going back to our place now.

"We're still in the tie, it's disappointing to concede that sort of goal when we've been that good defending set-plays all year, but we just go again Monday.

“All season we've had game by game mentality and its got us to where we are, we just go again, go win the game.

“We feel that we could have won that game, I feel like we were the team pushing towards the end to get the winner, but there’s still another 90 minutes to go on Monday.”

On the second leg tomorrow evening, Holmes added: “We know that we’re very fit and that we work very hard.

"Luton will be very fit, and they work very hard as well.

“They’re a difficult side to play, the first half wasn’t easy for us, we had to defend really well at times and it’s just disappointing to concede that type of goal when we’ve been so strong from set plays all year.