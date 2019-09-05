Terriers victory was 'massive' for Luton midfielder

Town’s first home win in the Championship this season was labelled as ‘massive’ by midfielder Andrew Shinnie.

The 30-year-old scored the decisive goal as his side made it three victories in a week by seeing off the Terriers, who were plying their trade in the Premier League last term.

After drawing with Middlesbrough and losing to West Bromwich Albion, on picking up three points in front of their home fans, Shinnie said: “It’s massive. I know they’ve started quite slow in the league, but they’re a top team.

“They’ve got some really good players, some expensive players as well. I think people just expect us to win at home now, just because we’ve been doing so well, but that’s a tough game.

“They’ve been in the Premier League, there’s Premier League players who are attracted to the club, so it’s a great win.

“It’s a big step up coming into the Championship, we can’t underestimate that.

“There’s some great teams and players, athletes, they’re all fit and strong and fast, but we feel we’re a good team.

“We’ve been playing well, I don’t think there’s any game we’ve played poorly in, maybe we started some second halves poorly.

“Obviously the longer the first win went, the pressure starts to build a little bit as you just want that relief of getting it.

“But we’ve been playing well every week, the gaffer said we’re progressing, and he’s seeing things that we’re working on coming in more and more.”

Luton had fallen behind moments after half time once more, but battled back through James Collins’ penalty and then Shinnie's cracker.

On-loan defender Luke Boston added: “We spoke during the week, how they’ve been in poor form, but they’ve got millions of pounds of players and the quality’s there.

“They just need to click, they’re a good team, they’ll do all right if they can get a couple of wins, so it’s a great win for us.

“We’ve got a strong group, so the goal didn’t really affect us that much.

“It was a poor start though and we’d rather have started with us getting a goal, but we reacted and won the game, so it was good.

“Three wins in seven days, it’s massive. I think the belief’s there, the belief was there, we just needed the wins and it’s backed it up now.”