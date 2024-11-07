'Terrific' ex-German U21 international set his 'high level' standard for Luton in Bluebirds win

Krauß earns man of the match award against Bluebirds

Luton’s on-loan midfielder Tom Krauß set what manager Rob Edwards deemed must be his standard level of performance going forward after he starred in Wednesday evening’s 1-0 victory over Cardiff City.

The former German U21 international was here, there and everywhere on the night as despite a first period that was undoubtedly low on quality, he was still flying about the pitch trying to get his side in the ascendancy. He was able to do that more after the break, the Hatters scoring what proved to be the only goal of the game in the 57th minute, Jacob Brown powerfully heading Alfie Doughty’s corner into the net.

From then on, Krauß continued to cover as much of the Kenilworth Road playing surface as he possibly could, making a magnificent eight tackles, more than any other player from either side while he was neat and tidy in possession as well, with a passing success rate of 83.9% from his 31 attempts to move the ball, also winning an aerial battle as well.

Although he went off with seconds remaining of normal time, his efforts were still enough to earn him the man of the match award on the night, plus a congratulatory hug and chat from his manager as the celebrations were in full swing. Discussing his efforts, Edwards, who had stated beforehand that the one-time RB Leipzig and Schalke 04 midfielder could become a ‘complete player’, commented: “I just said to him after, he’s been good since he’s come, but that's his level and let’s get that consistently from him now, in possession and out of possession.

"I thought he was terrific, a high level game from him, great performance, full of energy. The amount of regains he got for us was brilliant, his pressing was incredible and then his in-possession stuff was really good, really clean. I was delighted with his performance.”