The 13 out of contract defenders that Luton Town could look to sign on a free transfer

1. Michael Hector

Started his career with Reading in 2008 and had a number of loan spells, heading to Chelsea for £4m in 2015. Returned to the Royals on loan and also went to Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday. Left Stamford Bridge without playing for the Blues, as Fulham splashed out £8m on him in January 2020. Released in the summer after making seven appearances last term as the Cottagers went up. Has 35 Jamaican caps to his name and still only 30 too.

Photo: Jacques Feeney