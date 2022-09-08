News you can trust since 1891
Luton are still looking to add to their squad this season

The 13 out of contract defenders that Luton Town could look to sign on a free transfer

Hatters remain in the market to bolster their back-line

By Mike Simmonds
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:12 pm

Despite the transfer window closing last week, Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that he is still looking to bolster his squad by signing another defender in the coming weeks.

The Hatters chief can still add an out of contract player to the ranks, so the Luton News has taken a look at who are the best free agents currently available.

Check out the special gallery below.

1. Michael Hector

Started his career with Reading in 2008 and had a number of loan spells, heading to Chelsea for £4m in 2015. Returned to the Royals on loan and also went to Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday. Left Stamford Bridge without playing for the Blues, as Fulham splashed out £8m on him in January 2020. Released in the summer after making seven appearances last term as the Cottagers went up. Has 35 Jamaican caps to his name and still only 30 too.

2. Ryan Bennett

32-year-old defender was with Grimsby as a youngster, joining Peterborough United for £500,000 in 2010. Won two England U21 caps but then went to Premier League Norwich City for £3.2m in January 2012. Released in May 2017, he signed for Wolves, playing 92 games for the Molineux club. Joined Swansea in October 2020 after a brief loan spell with Leicester, featuring 49 times for the Swans, with 20 outings last season. Released at the start of this month.

3. Gary Cahill

Experienced centre back has a host of honours following his move to Chelsea from Bolton for £7m in January 2012, winning the Premier League twice, FA Cup twice, League Cup, Champions League and Europa League twice during seven years at Stamford Bridge. Had two seasons at Crystal Palace and played for Bournemouth last term as they won promotion to the Premier League. 61 caps for England and despite turning 37 in December, has no retirement plans just yet.

4. Gaetan Bong

34-year-old Cameroon defender who started with Metz, playing for Valenciennes and Olympiacos, before heading to England in February 2015 when he joined Wigan Athletic. Moved to Brighton six months later on a free, working with Luton boss Nathan Jones who was first team coach at the Amex. Spent five years on the south coast, going to Nottingham Forest in January 2020, but only played seven times last season, no game-time since December, as he was released following the Reds' promotion.

