The 7 Championship signings and departures that you may have missed this summer window

3. Matty James - Leicester City to Bristol City

Matty James' move to Bristol City was one of the earlier transfers back in June, however it was the nine years the midfielder spent with the Foxes that made his permanent departure more surprising. The 30-year-old helped Leicester to promotion to the Premier League and later the Premier League title. Even when he lacked game time over the past few years, he went out on loan rather than leaving the club he had spent most of his career with permanently.

Photo: Marc Atkins