The Championship table since Rob Edwards’ arrival and where Luton Town, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Burnley, West Brom & others rank - gallery

Luton Town will compete in the Championship play-off final after an impressive run of form under Rob Edwards

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 25th May 2023, 11:28 BST

Luton Town are one game away from the Premier League after turning to Rob Edwards earlier this season following Nathan Jones’ departure for Southampton.

Edwards was appointed at the Hatters on November 17 and has since guided the club into the top six and past Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

Luton were 10th in the table when Edwards arrived, just a point behind outside the top six. They finished the regular season in third, 11 points clear of seventh.

As the Hatters prepare to face Coventry at Wembley, we looked at how the Championship table stands since Edwards was appointed at Luton - and it makes good reading for the ex-Watford boss...

Games played: 25 Points: 19

1. 24th: QPR

Games played: 25 Points: 19

Games played: 25 Points: 21

2. 23rd: Reading

Games played: 25 Points: 21

Games played: 25 Points: 22

3. 22nd: Wigan

Games played: 25 Points: 22

Games played: 25 Points: 22

4. 21st: Blackpool

Games played: 25 Points: 22

