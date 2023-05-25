Luton Town will compete in the Championship play-off final after an impressive run of form under Rob Edwards

Luton Town are one game away from the Premier League after turning to Rob Edwards earlier this season following Nathan Jones’ departure for Southampton.

Edwards was appointed at the Hatters on November 17 and has since guided the club into the top six and past Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

Luton were 10th in the table when Edwards arrived, just a point behind outside the top six. They finished the regular season in third, 11 points clear of seventh.

As the Hatters prepare to face Coventry at Wembley, we looked at how the Championship table stands since Edwards was appointed at Luton - and it makes good reading for the ex-Watford boss...

