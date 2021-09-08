The free agent deals Luton Town could still seal - including ex-Liverpool and Sunderland stars

The summer transfer window is now done and dusted, but second-tier sides are still able to snap up players who are currently out of contract, and there's a number of intriguing options still out there on the hunt for a new club.

From former England internationals to injury-plagued players looking for a fresh start, the free agent market is a varied, often risky business to be involved in. However, if a club strikes lucky, they can find themselves reaping the rewards when their new signing defies the odds and revives their career.

Here's a look at 15 free agents that Luton Town and all their divisional rivals could look to bring in - some more realistic than others, granted - now that the transfer window has closed:

1. Carlos Sanchez - CM Is there every an end of transfer window run-down that doesn't contain the former Colombia international? The veteran midfielder is on the look-out for another club, after being released by Watford at the end of last season.

2. Samba Sow - CM Released by Nottingham Forest after injury problems last season, the hard-working midfielder could prove a bargain acquisition should he manage to stay fit. He's played top tier football in Turkey, France and Russia in the past.

3. Gaetano Berardi - CB Deemed surplus to Leeds United, the Swiss powerhouse could still do a job for a number of Championship sides - even if it is on a one-season basis. He made 22 appearances in the season that saw the Whites finally secure promotion back to the top tier.

4. Melvin Sitti - CM He had his contract with Norwich City terminated by mutual consent last week, but the 21-year-old could yet land himself a deal at an English club. He never managed to break into the Norwich side, but could impress if given a fresh start.