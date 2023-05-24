Thick-skinned Sweet is left both entertained and annoyed by Oak Road End jibes

Luton CEO Gary Sweet declared he is left both entertained and annoyed by the constant jibes that Kenilworth Road receives because of its entrance to the away end ahead of his side’s possible return to the Premier League on Saturday.

The Hatters’ stadium has often been the subject of some snide remarks on social media, with many pointing to the fact visiting fans have to get into the Oak Road End by going through a row of houses, with supporters then seeing the contents of local residents’ gardens as they make their way to their seats.

Should Town beat Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at the weekend, the top flight followers of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, to name just three, will all be heading to Bedfordshire over the course of the 2023-24 campaign once more.

The Oak Road End entrance for away supporters at Kenilworth Road

Luton being in the top flight is nothing new though, the Hatters having had two spells there before, although not since the 1991-92 campaign, as speaking during the club’s media day yesterday, Sweet said: “There are literally no other access points, if you can find me one I’ll be happy to put a door in.

"It is what it is.

"We might give it a lick of paint and new signage every so often but let’s embrace this.

"It annoys me but makes me giggle at the same time when you get all the social media content about entering in a garden but it has been the same since World War Two, so why is it brought up now?

"(Erling) Haaland isn’t going to walk through that entrance, he’ll go through the other sh*t entrance we’ve got!

"There is no great entrance here, it is what it is guys, embrace it!

"People might take the mickey about all of this but it doesn’t bother us.

"We have thick skins here and actually it shows a bit of fear doesn’t it?

"The story is there in itself in that this is what we can achieve with what we’ve got.

"It is a reminder that you don’t need lavish surroundings to succeed.

"You can do it by hard work and intelligence and guile and sensible financial management and everyone pulling in the same direction without having a beautiful stadium.