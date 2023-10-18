Third England U18s cap for Hatters teenager as Young Lions draw with Korea Republic
Luton defender Joe Johnson won his third England U18s cap during a 1-1 draw against Korea Republic at the Marbella Football Centre on Tuesday evening.
The Young Lions were completing their three game warm-up ahead of the FIFA U17 World Cup, which takes place between November 10 and December 2.
Ryan Garry’s side had drawn 1-1 with Belgium on Wednesday before beating Morocco 1-0 on Saturday, Johnson beginning the first match and then coming on in the second.
Back in the starting line-up once more, the Town teen saw his side fall behind when a half-volley flew into the bottom right corner.
However, England went into the break level though after great pressing from Manchester City’s Matthew Warhurst forced a mistake from the goalkeeper as he made it 1-1 on the stroke of half time.
Ajax keeper Tommy Setford was tested from a free kick after the interval as although Korea Republic went down to 10 men in the second half, the U18s had to settle for a draw, Johnson going on complete the full 90 minutes.
England are next in action at the U17 World Cup in Indonesia, where the Young Lions will face Brazil, Iran and New Caledonia in the group stages.
England: Tommy Setford, Lakyle Samuel, Ishé Samuels Smith, Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Jayden Danns 78), Josh Acheampong, Joe Johnson, Justin Oboavwoduo (Jimmy Jay Morgan 46), Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Finley McAllister 78), Matthew Warhurst, Joel Ndala (Tom King 78), Archie Stevens.
Subs not used: Triston Rowe, Ted Curd, Harrison Murray Campbell, Zach Abbott, Chris Rigg, Tom Watson, Elyh Harrison, Jayden Meghoma, Anthony Munda.