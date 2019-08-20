Third straight defeat for Luton as Owls claim the points

Championship: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Luton Town 0

Luton suffered their third consecutive defeat in the Championship as they were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this evening.

Once again, it looked like the Hatters were more than capable of leaving with something to their name, but once again, they conceded early in the second half to a goal of their own making, and just couldn't recover, as their hunt for a first league victory of the campaign continues.

Town boss Graeme Jones made three changes from the 2-1 loss on Saturday, James Bree handed a first league start since his arrival on loan from Aston Villa, Kazenga LuaLua also included and Andrew Shinnie recalled.

The Hatters settled well and should have been ahead on nine minutes, a fine break seeing Ryan Tunnicliffe send LuaLua away on the left.

He cut the ball back to his team-mate, only to see Tunnicliffe fire disappointingly over from 12 yards.

LuaLua then went for goal himself, Keiren Westwood uncomfortably shovelling his 25-yard blast away, while Town stopper Simon Sluga was called upon to repel Kadeem Harris's curler from the edge of the box.

Harry Cornick skewed off target from a free kick that dropped to him in a decent position, before Shinnie almost put Town ahead on 21 minutes with a wonderful effort.

Westwood took a heavy tough as James Collins closed him down, his clearance went straight to the midfielder, whose angled effort was destined to fly in, only for the retreating keeper to stick out a glove and flick it over.

With the home fans getting restless as their side struggled to create anything of note, Jacob Murphy tried from distance, Sluga solidly in the way.

Town, who were looking more and more assured when on the ball inside their own half, threatened the opposition goal on occasion, Sonny Bradley putting a free header off target from Jacob Butterfield's corner on 35 minutes.

After conceding twice inside the opening six minutes of the game on Saturday, Luton's Achilles heel then struck again after the break, although it took the Owls until 54 to make their mark.

Sluga's quick throw out caught Tunnicliffe unawares, as Murphy picked his pocket and drove into the box, dinking over a cross that was met by Steven Fletcher for Harris to knee the ball over the line.

Town defender Martin Cranie was worryingly stretchered off for Luke Bolton, as the Owls looked to wrap the points up, Fletcher heading powerfully off target.

The visitors barely threatened until Cornick had a sniff when a header dropped to him in the box, but his snatched effort dribbled through to Westwood summed up Luton's attacking efforts in the second period.

If anything, the hosts should have added to their tally late on, Harris escaping on the left and crossing for Murphy to put a free header way over.

However, Town might have snatched a point with five to go, but Bolton dallied with the goal in his sights, his effort blocked away to ensure the points stayed in Sheffield.

Owls: Keiren Westwood, Morgan Fox, Kadeem Harris (Kieran Lee 89), Steven Fletcher (Massimo Luongo 85), Barry Banan, Julian Bonner, Jacob Murphy, Tom Lees (C), Adam Reach (Sam Winnall 78) , Moses Odubajo, Sam Hutchinson.

Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Jordan Rhodes, David Bates, Fernando Forestieri.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie (Luke Bolton 59), James Bree, Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson, Jacob Butterfield (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 73), Ryan Tunnicliffe, Andrew Shinnie, Kazenga LuaLua (Izzy Brown 69), Harry Cornick, James Collins.

Subs not used: James Shea, Lloyd Jones, Elliot Lee, George Moncur.

Booked: Pearson 50, Fletcher 83, Hutchinson 84.

Referee: David Webb.

Attendance: 22,353.