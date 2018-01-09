Third successive nomination for Hatters boss Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones has been nominated for his third successive League Two manager of the month award.

The Hatters chief collected five points from 10 games, including hammering Swindon Town 5-0 on Boxing Day, to be in the running alongside Port Vale boss Neil Aspin, Lincoln’s Danny Cowley and Colchester manager John McGreal.

Speaking about his nomination, Jones said: “It’s good, regardless of if I win, it means the team has had a good month.

“We did have a good month with 10 points, we’re disappointed how we finished, in terms of losing to Port Vale, but beating Gateshead, we beat West Ham too, we had a real good month.

“Five wins and a draw and a defeat, we’re unhappy with the defeat, but that happens sometimes and then we bounced straight back with a fantastic win at Lincoln.

“So I’m very proud to get nominated and when I’ve won I’ve been very proud, but it’s just a recognition for the month the team and the squad have put in.”

The fact that Jones, who has won the last two awards, is up once more, demonstrates the level of consistency that has been demonstrated by his squad so far this campaign.

He added: “Definitely, we’ve been consistent we think throughout the season.

“The last three months we’ve been not only consistent, but really put a good few wins together and that’s only been coupled with a draws in between.

“So we’ve been in real good form but we’ve got to make that continue as now we have to be about getting that fourth nomination.”