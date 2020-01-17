This is how UEFA's controversial Champions League plans could impact Luton Town

UEFA are edging towards further Champions League expansion - but how could the plans impact Luton Town?

Reports claim the Carabao Cup may also undergo changes if the UEFA does introduce a second group stage into the Champions League as early plans suggest.

If that move does come off, it's been suggested the Premier League's 'top-six' could drop the Carabao Cup in favour of the more lucrative European matches. Here's what we know:

What are UEFA's plans?

UEFA believe an expansion of the Champions League - which would see the number of games increased from 13 to 17 - will likely take place for the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign.

These plans have yet to be formally agreed, but if approved would add to an already hectic schedule for England's top clubs.

So what's the problem?

Finding free time in the football calendar could prove to be a major obstacle for any changes UEFA wish to make.

And what is being suggested as a fix?

The Premier League's 'big six' are quite obviously against adding to an already hectic fixture schedule.

This means top English clubs could withdraw from Carabao Cup given the greater money on offer from UEFA.

How will that impact Luton?

The clubs playing outside of the Premier League 'big six' could suddenly see the Carabao Cup become a realistic route into the Europa League, UEFA's second competition.

The prize money generated from television coverage and sponsorship may dip if big dreams ditch the competition and it becomes less marketable.

In theory, if all this all maps out as predicted, clubs competing in the Carabao Cup may have a better chance of winning the competition but could earn less money from it.

The proposals to extend Europe's elite competition coincide with the end of the cup's £595 million television rights deal with Sky Sports.

What do the EFL say?

Rick Parry, the new chairman of the EFL, said before Christmas that the Carabao Cup's future was ‘clearly a concern’ but EFL sources have reportedly played down the prospect of an imminent breakaway.