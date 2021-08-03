This is Luton Town's odds to WIN the Championship title next season - compared to Millwall, QPR and Fulham
With the Championship kicking off this weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for league champions. Can Luton Town cause an upset?
Luton Town quietly improved on their first campaign in the Championship last season, finishing mid-table in 12th position.
Barnsley and Charlton Athletic – the two sides that were promoted with Luton in 2019 – have both gone very different ways since then, with Barnsley reaching the play-offs last season and Charlton returning to League One.
Can Luton follow Barnsley’s lead and impress next season?
Scroll below to find out Luton’s odds for the Championship title, compared to their local rivals:
