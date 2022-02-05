Thorpe and Steer handed debuts as Luton make eight changes for Cambridge cup tie

Elliot Thorpe makes his debut for Luton this afternoon

Midfielder Elliot Thorpe and deadline day signing from Aston Villa Jed Steer have both been handed their Town debuts for today's FA Cup fourth round clash at League One Cambridge United.

The former Spurs youngster comes in as one of eight changes from the 1-0 win at Swansea City on Tuesday night, with Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Peter Kioso, Admiral Muskwe and Cameron Jerome all included.

James Bree, Danny Hylton, Allan Campbell and Amari'i Bell dropped to the bench, where they were joined by youngsters Josh Neufville, Ed McJannet and Aidan Francis-Clarke for the tie, former U's midfielder Luke Berry not featuring.

The hosts made two alterations, Sam Sherring and Harvey Knibbs both in for Jack Iredale and Ben Worman, while ex-Town defender Greg Taylor was among the substitutes.

U's: Dimitar Mitov, George Williams, Paul Digby (C), James Brophy, Samuel Smith, Harrison Dunk, Wes Hoolahan, Jubril Okedina, Adam May, Sam Sherring, Harvey Knibbs.

Subs: Jonah Gill, Greg Taylor, Liam O'Neill, Lorent Tolaj, Jack Lankaster, Ben Worman, Liam Bennett, Kai Yearn, Glenn McConnell.

Hatters: Jed Steer, Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke, Dan Potts (C), Peter Kioso, Fred Onyedinma, Gabe Osho, Elliot Thorpe, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Admiral Muskwe, Cameron Jerome.