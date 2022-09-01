Thorpe determined to make an impact after Brewers loan switch

Midfielder Elliot Thorpe in action for the Hatters this season

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe is determined to make an impact at Burton Albion following his loan move to the League One side this evening.

The 21-year-old has made three appearances for the Hatters this term, but with competition high in the midfield ranks at Kenilworth Road, he has headed to the Brewers, who are bottom of the third tier with just one point from their opening six games.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Thorpe, who came through the ranks with Spurs, moving to Luton last year, and has featured for the Wales U21s, said: “I’m delighted to join.

"As soon as I knew about the interest I was won over straight away, and I was desperate to get it done.

"It’s a good club, a very good manager.

“I know one or two of the boys and Terry Taylor very well.

"I have played with Terry for Wales Under 21s.

"He’s a good guy and he told me all about Burton.

“I’m a fast, direct player. I love to attack, take people on and get crosses in the box.

"I enjoy creating chances and scoring goals as well.

“Getting some minutes is big for me this year but I also want to help and make an impact on the team.