Defender features for Young Lions

Luton youngster Joe Johnson made three appearances for the England U19s during their trio of international matches this week.

The 18-year-old, who has represented his country at U17 and U18 level before, was named in the starting line-up against Italy U19s for the match at the Stadium Nedelišće in Croatia last Wednesday. With former Hatter Will Antwi in charge, the Young Lions fell 2-0 behind within 40 minutes, Fini Seydou and Diego Sia on target for the Italians.

England were back in the game by half time, Ethan Nwaneri finding the net, as the Arsenal youngster had a glorious chance to level early in the second half, only to see his penalty saved by the keeper. Johnson was then replaced by Southampton’s Jayden Meghoma for the final 14 minutes, as Tottenham Hotspur sub Leo Black rescued a draw in the closing stages.

Hatters defender Joe Johnson - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

The Luton youngster was then on the bench for England’s 1-1 draw with Croatia at Stadium Koprivnica on Saturday. A closely-fought first period saw chances at a premium, although the Young Lions did have a goal ruled out for a foul on the keeper. Tommy Setford was forced into two good saves, but with Johnson introduced on 68 minutes, the Arsenal stopper was then beaten from the penalty spot. Fellow replacement, Chelsea attacker Tyrique George, quickly levelled for England as the spoils were shared once more.

The final game saw Johnson on the bench once more as the U19s lost 3-2 to Germany on Tuesday. A defensive mix-up allowed Max Moerstedt to open the scoring, as England were denied a leveller courtesy of some fine defending and excellent goalkeeping. After the break, Nwaneri's brilliant effort was saved, as he fired another attempt wide, before being rewarded for his persistence with 58 minutes on the clock, netting a deserved equaliser.

As the game became an end-to-end contest, Setford saved well, while Josh Ajala slipped as he shaped to shoot, before Johnson came on for Chelsea’s Harrison Murray-Campbell with 22 minutes left. Germany quickly retook the lead through Said El Mala, who then scored again to make it 3-1, as although Southampton’s Tyler Dibling pulled one back from 20 yards, the Young Lions couldn’t find a leveller.