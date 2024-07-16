Three in three for Luton striker Morris as the Hatters see off Ruhk Lviv

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pre-season friendly: Luton Town 1 Ruhk Lviv 0

Luton striker Carlton Morris scored his third goal in three pre-season games as the Hatters ran out 1-0 winners over Ukrainian Premier League side Ruhk Lviv in their first friendly out in Slovenia this afternoon.

The Town forward continued his impressive form that saw him find the net against both Stevenage and AGF in Luton’s first two warm-ups, with the only goal of what was another valuable fitness-building exercise for Rob Edwards’ side ahead of their Championship opener against Burnley in just under a month’s time. The boss had made four changes from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to AGF at The Brache, as Andros Townsend, who turned 33 today, Daiki Hashioka, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Cauley Woodrow all came in for Teden Mengi, Chiedozie Ogbene, Zack Nelson and Elijah Adebayo.

New signings Shandon Baptiste and Reuell Walters were both not included once, with no place in the squad for experienced goalkeeper Tim Krul yet again as James Shea completed the full 90 minutes. It took Morris a quarter of an hour of the clash to put his side ahead, finishing from close range after good work by Alfie Doughty and Tahith Chong on the left.

Carlton Morris scored Luton's match-winner this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Morris was involved again just six minutes later when the Town had a glorious chance to double their lead, the forward pushed in the area and Luton awarded a penalty, Cauley Woodrow’s effort saved by goalkeeper Dmytro Ledviy. Japanese defender Daiki Hashioka was then forced off just before the break, with young defender Aidan Francis-Clarke on, Morris also making way at the interval for Adebayo.

Play was halted just before the hour mark when Chong was on the end of a heavy collision that saw him replaced by Ogbene, as Lviv almost equalised on, Illya Kvasnytsya’s effort was deflected behind by Joe Johnson. Town then started to ring the changes as the game wore on, before they went close to extending their lead late on, Johnson heading Doughty’s corner wide and Tom Homes, the only outfield player to get a full 90 minutes, having his effort from Townsend’s set-piece claimed by Ledviy. Next up for the Hatters is a meeting with Turkish side Göztepe in Slovenia on Saturday.

Hatters: James Shea, Andros Townsend (Axel Piesold 90), Alfie Doughty (John McAtee 81), Joe Johnson (Jack Bateson 75), Tom Holmes, Daiki Hashioka (Aidan Francis-Clarke 40), Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (Zack Nelson 75), Jordan Clark (Jayden Luker 81), Tahith Chong (Chiedozie Ogbene 56), Cauley Woodrow (Joe Taylor 66), Carlton Morris (Elijah Adebayo 46). Sub not used: Jameson Horlick.