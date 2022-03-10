The latest round of EFL Championship fixtures kicks off tomorrow night with a full weekend card to follow.

Luton Town are set to host fellow promotion hopefuls Queens Park Rangers on Saturday with just one point currently separating the two sides in the league table.

The Hatters currently sit sixth with Rangers just one place behind in seventh.

The last time they faced each other was in November with Chris Willock and Charlie Austin scoring the goals that gave QPR a 2-0 win.

Luton are set to welcome back defender Jordan Clark for the match after the 28-year old picked up an injury in January.

First team coach Alan Sheehan said: “Jordan Clark is an outstanding footballer and he’s been a big loss.

“Luckily we’ve gone on a decent run, but he’s a great character.

“To have him in the team with Luke Berry and Pelly Ruddock, different to what we’ve had over the last while, but we keep making changes and the lads keep stepping up to the plate, so it’s really good competition in that area.”

The former Accrington Stanley defender has been a big player for the club this term, despite injuries disrupting his campaign.

Meanwhile there are plenty of stories doing the rounds behind the scenes in English Football’s second tier this morning. Here are a selection of Thursday’s biggest transfer rumours involving EFl Championship sides:

1. Coventry look to make Clarke-Slater move permanent Coventry City have held talks with on-loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter regarding a permanent move to the club this summer (CoventryLive)

2. Fulham watching Bolton forward Fulham have been keeping casting an eye over Bolton Wanderers striker Dapo Afolayan (The Bolton News)

3. Reading to add new stopper Interim Reading FC boss Paul Ince has confirmed that a new goalkeeper will be joining the club before they face Nottingham Forest this weekend (FLW)

4. Cherries could re-sign former loanee Bournemouth are interested in a summer move for Celtic's on-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers but could face competitions from Leicester City and Wolves (sbiSoccer)