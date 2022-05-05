The EFL Championship’s regular season comes to an end on Saturday and clubs are already beginning to plan for the summer transfer window.

Luton Town’s 2021/22 season all comes down to the final weekend as they look to secure their spot in the play-offs to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

The Hatters currently sit sixth in the Championship table and know that a win at home to 21st placed Reading will ensure they cannot drop out of the play-off positions.

However, a loss or even a draw will open the door for Middlesbrough and Millwall who can both move above Nathan Jones’ side with a win in their respective matches.

Boro head to Deepdale to face Preston North End while the Lions are away to Bournemouth, who have already secured their promotion by finishing second.

In the event that the Hatters draw, goal difference could come into play as they would finish on 73 points.

With Boro currently on 70 it means a win for them and a draw for Luton would see them snatch the last play-off spot by merit of their superior goal difference.

However, a draw could also be beneficial if fifth placed Sheffield United lose at home to Fulham as they go into the final weekend level on points.

Away from the action on the pitch, clubs are also making early plans for incomings and outgoings in the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

