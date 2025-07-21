Ticket prices announced and dates set for Luton's Vertu Trophy campaign

Luton to go up against Barnet, Cambridge and Brighton U21s

Luton Town’s fixtures times all three of the club’s Vertu Trophy group stage matches have now been confirmed.

The Hatters will kick off the competition that they last played in during the 2018-19 campaign by hosting newly-promoted League Two side Barnet at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, September 2 at 7.30pm. Ex-Town midfielder Dean Brennan is currently at the helm for the Bees, who re-enter the competition for the first time since the 2017-18 season, having gained 102 points when winning the National League title last term.

Next up, Luton travel to recently relegated Cambridge United on Tuesday, October 7 at 7pm after the U’s four-season stint in League One came to an end last season. The 2001-02 runners-up finished second in their group last time out before being knocked out by Cheltenham in the round of 32, and are competing in the Vertu Trophy for their 11th consecutive season.

Luton's group stage matches in the Vertu Trophy have now been scheduled - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Southern Group H concludes when the Hatters host Brighton & Hove Albion U21s at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, October 28 at 7pm, as the top two from each group will progress to the knockout stages. Vertu Trophy fixtures remaining regionalised until the quarter-finals, as matches level after 90 minutes will be determined by penalty kicks up to the semi-finals.

The EFL’s domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports will see every Vertu Trophy match broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK, but prices for those attending has been set and tickets will be released in due course. Barnet and Brighton (H) – Adults: £5. U16s: £1. Cambridge United (A). Adults: £14. Concessions*: £8. U18s: £5. *Seniors (64+), Young Adults (18-23), Serving or Retired Armed Forces and Full-Time Students.