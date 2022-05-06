Tigers boss confirms out of contract keeper Ingram could still have a future at Hull despite signing for the Hatters

Matt Ingram warms up for the Hatters at Fulham on Monday evening

Emergency loan signing Matt Ingram could still have a future with parent club Hull City despite moving to Kenilworth Road to help Luton’s push for the play-offs this season.

The 28-year-old joined Town last Sunday after the Hatters were left without any senior goalkeepers after James Shea’s cruciate injury in the 1-0 win at Cardiff City, following on from Aston Villa’s Jed Steer rupturing his Achilles against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Although Harry Isted played in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool, with only development squad keeper Jameson Horlick on the bench and Town one of four clubs attempting to cement the final two top six positions, boss Nathan Jones acted ahead of the trip to leaders Fulham, with Ingram coming in, only to concede seven goals as the hosts ran riot.

The former QPR and Wycombe player, who has featured 29 times for the Tigers this term, including twice against Luton, is out of contract at the MKM Stadium in the summer, but according to boss Shota Arveladze, he might not have played his last game for the club.

Discussing his future and why he decided to help the Hatters with Hull Live, the Georgian said: “The first thing is, there was another club asking for help, they asked us if they could have him.

“I understand how they are feeling because I had the same experience earlier in the season when my two goalkeepers (Nathan Baxter and Matt Ingram) were out and I needed similar help, so I understand how difficult it is for them.

“We looked at it and asked ourselves what was wrong with it, and we thought he will get more experience in play-off games and then you ask the player.

“If the player agrees to do it then that's the decision and it becomes easier to make.

"He said that he would like to play in the play-off games.

"That's what I said to him, the play-offs, possibly playing at Wembley and all the tension, the pressure, the emotions and the energy.

“I think he was happy that the clubs could agree.

“It was his decision. We've made it clear to him that we will talk about his future, but the message is clear, just because we've let him go out on loan, it doesn't mean that we don't want to sign him."

With Ingram joining the Hatters, EFL rules dictate he has to play, which saw Isted reverting to his role as a substitute at Craven Cottage.

Jones was quick to point out the keeper had done nothing wrong during his full debut against the Tangerines, but that the risk of potentially going into the play-offs with just one keeper was too much to take.

He added: “There is no decision to be made.

“The reason we brought him (Ingram) in, to clarify everything, I either go into the games, the most important games in Luton’s history for 30-odd years with one goalkeeper and gamble or bring one in and have to play them.

“That is the decision I have.

"As a manager, I don’t want to go in then if we lose a goalkeeper, we’re playing with Henri Lansbury in goal, that’s basically it.

“Rightly or wrongly, should I give Isted an opportunity, should I continue?

“Harry Isted did nothing wrong, he proved he could be a Championship goalkeeper but it’s whether I go in with one goalkeeper and then something happens there, and people are saying he’s an idiot, he’s this and he’s that.