Tigers chief felt his Hull side were 'much better' than Luton despite narrow defeat

Under-pressure Hull City manager Tim Walter stated that his side were ‘much better' than Luton at the weekend despite leaving Kenilworth Road empty-handed following their 1-0 defeat.

The Tigers chief does have a point too, as bar Mark McGuinness’s 33rd minute winner, it was the visitors who created the three best chances of the game, experienced Italian striker Joao Pedro glancing one header wide and then hitting the post, on-loan Union Berlin forward Chris Bedia also off target with a close range volley from Ryan Longman’s inviting cross.

Despite having over 75 percent possession at one point in the first period, and finishing with a total of 64.3 percent at the end, the Tigers took until the 75th minute to actually test Thomas Kaminski, the Belgian repelling Kasey Palmer’s curling attempt. The Belgium international then did brilliantly late on when the Jamaican had another crack which deflected off McGuinness, only for Town’s stopper to somehow adjust his body and deflect the shot away with his legs.

With the result, an eighth match without success, seeing Hull drop into the bottom three, former VfB Stuttgart and Hamburger SV head coach Walter, who took over in the summer, was jeered by the 1,049 travelling fans when leaving the field. However, the German still thought his team deserved more, saying: “For me it’s no problem, because I saw a team in white shirts today that were much better than the other side and that’s what we proved.

"In the end they are the winner and that’s okay, but for me it’s fine. Maybe a few more than the other side we had (opportunities), but it’s the same, a replay from the other games that we played the last seven weeks. What can I say? At the end, they took one set-piece to score and we didn’t. We weren’t able to score so that’s the moment, but what I saw was a good character from my team, because they’re fighting until the end.

"Especially if you run backwards in the 96th minute to try and clear the situation, that’s all you can expect as coach, and that’s what they did. They tried to fight against a loss and that’s important to have. They created, we had a lot of possession, we played a different style, we played not just from the back, short, we played long balls and I’m very happy about my team.”

Asked about his side’s wastefulness in front of goal, Walter added: “They want to shoot them in, they want to score, that’s all they want. They sit in the dressing room and they want to score, as they still showed and proved a lot of confidence and a lot of conviction and that’s all I can see at the moment on the pitch.

"It’s a bit unlucky and that’s what we have to work for as we are never trying to find excuses. We had more chances to score but at the end you have to hit the target and then the ball is going in, but it’s about precision. All we want to do is make him (Pedro) a bit better, instead of hitting the post, hitting the goal and it’s fine. It’s a long season and I’m really convinced of my boys as they have good heart and good character and that’s all you need.”