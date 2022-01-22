Tight hamstring caused Adebayo to drop out of starting line-up against Sheffield United

Elijah Adebayo was named on the bench this afternoon

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo missed out on a start against Sheffield United this afternoon due to a hamstring issue according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 23-year-old frontman was a surprise absentee from the teamsheet ahead of kick-off, with Admiral Muskwe, back from the Africa Cup of Nations, recalled in his place.

He was introduced on 54 minutes for Cameron Jerome, but not after Town were trailing 2-0, a scoreline they couldn't rectify.

On the decision, Jones said: “He felt his hamstring a bit, soreness, so to risk him for today with two home games would have just been one game too far.

"The shifts they do are massive, we've only got really three central strikers at the minute, so the two that are playing have been right at it.

"They've put in two massive shifts and got us six points, so we just had to use one and hope they get through.

"If had we got through to 60 minutes then we would have had a real impetus with some game-changers to bring on.