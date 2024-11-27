Timid Hatters are no match for Leeds as Whites go top with comfortable win

Tom Krauß tries to get tight to Leeds United winger Manor Solomon - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Championship: Leeds United 3 Luton Town 0

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton's woeful away form continued as they fell to a fifth successive away defeat against a high-class Leeds United side who showed just why they have to be considered serious title-challengers this term.

As impressive as the Whites were from start to finish, Daniel Farke's team ascent back to the top of the table never in doubt, it was another timid display on the road from the Hatters who still can't find any way of taking their battling Kenilworth Road form on the road with them. Town boss Rob Edwards made four changes for the contest, Amari'i Bell, Victor Moses, Jordan Clark and Jacob Brown all in as Tom Holmes, Shandon Baptiste, Tahith Chong and Elijah Adebayo dropped to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town lined up with a back three of Teden Mengi, Mark McGuinness and Bell, with Reece Burke and Moses operating as the wingbacks, but United gave an early indication of their danger on the flanks, Manor Solomon tricking his way into the box and finding Wilfried Gnonto, whose shot deflected into the gloves of Thomas Kaminski.

Leeds settled into confidently knocking the ball around with complete ease in the early stages, as bar the odd clearance, Town just couldn't get hold of it for longer than a few precious seconds. As expected it paid dividends for the hosts on 10 minutes, United passing Luton to death and getting into the box again with some neat interchanges, Sam Byram pulling the trigger.

Although Clark was able to get a block in, the ball looped up and with Town's midfielder unsure just where it was, could only see his opponent unleash a jumping scissor kick that gave Kaminski no chance at all. Despite their obvious ascendancy, Luton were denied a leveller on 18 minutes due to a brilliant goal-line clearance from Pascal Struijk after Moses did well to find Clark, who in turn picked out the run of his team-mate.

He reached the ball ahead of Illan Meslier, dinking his angled attempt over the keeper brilliantly but just before it dropped into the net, the Leeds skipper came out of nowhere with a magnificent sliding clearance to hook off the line and prevent parity being restored. Leeds continued their control on proceedings though as the amount of times they were able to break into Luton's area with such ease was staggering, Brenden Aaronson bizarrely not opting to shoot when completely unmarked midway through the half, trying to find a team-mate instead, Mengi able to clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The USA international then did have a crack from range, as although it skipped up off the greasy surface, it was easy for Kaminski to gather. Leeds continued to demonstrate just why they were a side Edwards described as 'the best' in the Championship before kick-off, one splendid move seeing Joe Rothwell's raking pass find Solomon as the on-loan Tottenham winger picked out the lively Gnonto, but Kaminski was able to dive to his left and hold on.

Although being left to feed on scraps, Luton again might have levelled on 42 minutes when Brown picked up a loose ball, but with the pitch opening up, opted against shooting. The attack looked like it was breaking down only for Morris to then curve in a brilliant cross that picked out the run of Burke at the back post who disappointingly put his free downward header wide.

While Town couldn't take their chance, Leeds went up the other end and showed how it was done, as on the stroke of half time a simple corner was met by that man Stuijk whose header was clawed away by Kaminski only for the lurking Joel Piroe to crash home the rebound and give Leeds the second goal their dominance had definitely deserved.

The visitors brought on Daiki Hashioka for Burke at the break, who was immediately booked for a rash challenge, Ao Tanaka having a crack from outside the box, Kaminski barely having to move to collect. He was almost picking the ball out of his net again just before the hour mark, Piroe swivelling to beat the Belgian but not the covering Mengi, as Luton gave Joe Taylor a rare run-out, the forward forming part of a new front two with Adebayo, Morris and Brown making way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piroe had another blast from a free just outside the area but Marvelous Nakamba was quickly out to block, while with all the game being played in Luton territory, Town hen finally did at least cross the half-way line and have a period of play in the opposition's half, ending with Mengi's shot being blocked away. They also went on to win their first corner with 13 minutes left, Clark's flag-kick headed narrowly over by Adebayo.

Solomon was also off target at the other end as for a second it looked like there could be an end-to-end closing stages. That was the case too as substitute Dan James sealed a result that had looked a foregone conclusion from very early on, beating Bell to a pass over the top and delicately lobbing Kaminski.

With Town on the hunt for a consolation, they finally began to threaten picking one up, Shandon Baptiste's wonderful pass finding Adebayo, Meslier out bravely in a flash to block. Kaminski scooped Mateo Joseph's header away as both Baptiste and Clark tried their luck from distance, Meslier scrambling their attempts away. In stoppage time, Leeds almost had a breath-taking fourth, slicing the Hatters' back-line apart, only to see Kaminski keep out Jayden Bogle's effort.

Whites: Illan Meslier, Jayden Bogle, Pascal Stuijk ©, Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell (Joshua Guilavogui 84), Joel Piroe (Mateo Joseph 70), Brenden Aaronson (Largie Ramazani 84), Manor Solomon, Ao Tanaka, Sam Byram (Max Wober 59), Wilfried Gnonto (Dan James 70). Subs not used: Karl Darlow, Patrick Bamford, James Debayo, Charlie Crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reece Burke (Daiki Hashioka 46), Teden Mengi, Mark McGuinness, Amari'i Bell, Victor Moses (Tahith Chong 77), Marvelous Nakamba (Shandon Baptiste 74), Tom Krauß, Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris (Elijah Adebayo 60), Jacob Brown (Joe Taylor 59). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Cauley Woodrow, Tom Holmes. Referee: Sam Allison. Booked: Hashioka 49, Clark 67, Ramazani 90. Attendance: 35,340.