Luton chief Rob Edwards

Luton’s first win at Sheffield United this afternoon was tinged with an air of disappointment for boss Rob Edwards after what could be a serious injury to popular midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

The 28-year-old was back in the side with Jordan Clark and Alfie Doughty missing out due to knocks, playing a full part in a bright start for the visitors, sliding in to win possession back and then charging forward on one of his typical powerful surges deep into enemy territory.

It was ended by a sly trip from Jayden Bogle that sent Mpanzu to the floor in full flight, as he landed awkwardly on his knee, the Blades player rightly booked.

Clearly in pain, the distraught midfielder, who missed the run-in and play-offs for Town last season after getting injured at Huddersfield Town, was helped off the pitch by the physios, covering his face with his shirt, before making his way straight down the tunnel.

Although Luton went on to win 1-0 thanks to Carlton Morris’s goal early in the second half, speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “I’m just a little bit gutted as well because I feel for Pelly.

"As I’ve just said to the lads in there, we’ve got to look after each other.

"We are a family and he gives everything for this club, and then Bez (Luke Berry) when he came on gave absolutely everything, as all of the lads always do, and helped us get over the line.

“It’s tinged a bit, as it’s a great result, of course it is, and we’ve got to celebrate it and enjoy it, and the supporters of course have got to.

"They’ve travelled in great numbers on a long journey, so thank you to them.

“But I just feel a little bit for Pelly today, and we’ve lost a couple of lads over the last two days, important players for us.”

Asked how bad the injury could be, Edwards added: “I don’t know, it’s too early to tell, he’s got a brace on and he’s on crutches and we’ll see.

“I don’t want to comment too much as A, I’m not an expert in that department and until someone tells me what the prognosis is, then we won't speculate.