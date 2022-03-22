Tinge of disappointment for Potts as late Hull consolation means Luton miss out on 17th clean sheet

Town defender Dan Potts clears the danger against Hull - pic: Gareth Owen

Defender Dan Potts admitted there was the slightest tinge of disappointment attached to Saturday’s 3-1 win at Hull City, the fact that Town conceded with the very last kick of the game.

Chasing a 17th clean sheet of the season which would have put them clear at the top of the defensive charts once more, Luton looked well on their way to achieving that, restricting the hosts to very little, just three shots on target in fact.

But with stoppage time almost up and Town 3-0 to the good, they switched off momentarily, allowing Marcus Forss space on the right hand side of the box to cross for Tom Eaves to poke beyond James Shea for what was a scant consolation.

It kept Luton on 16, and were joined by Sheffield United once more after the Blades kept out Barnsley, as the reaction from the visitors' defence seemed like had been a winner for the Tigers, Shea in particular left furious, slamming the turf in disappointment.

On whether it led some real frustration on his part, Potts said: “Yes, massively, for me, for Sheasy, for any defender I suppose, that’s probably the only negative coming out, but it is what it is.”

It was the same for defender Amari’i Bell, who tweeted: “Can’t fault our efforts once again.

"Disappointing to concede right at the death but win is what matters most. #COYH.”

Potts had been part of a much-changed back-line from recent weeks, as injuries meant he lined up on the left of the three centre halves, with James Bree right and Peter Kioso central, the same trio who had finished Wednesday night’s 4-0 win over Preston North End, with Fred Onyedinma and Amari'i Bell the wing-backs.

They had to switch again just after half time, Kioso suffering a tight hamstring and Tom Lockyer on, but Potts said: “It’s makeshift, but we all back ourselves one v one, all comfortable defenders.

“When you’ve got the lads in front doing what they do, the midfield three, the front two pressing, it makes your life easier.

"I’ve always felt capable at centre half as well, Breesy might have played there when he was younger, but a new position for him, Fred right wing-back, not natural.

"When you stop them getting into good areas and are front footed, you don't really have to defend as much.

"When we’re called upon we do the job and that's a big part of the game, but it was comfortable.”

With that in mind, it mean that the goal was even more annoying for Bree, who had been on target himself with a quite brilliant free-kick.

He said: “It's a shame they’ve scored at the end, because I think that would be the 17th clean sheet which is a big thing for us, as defenders especially.

“It is a strange one at the minute, but I think it just shows the versatility of the squad.

"We’ve got four full backs and a right winger playing in the back five and I think the last two games we’ve done a really good job.

"That’s why it’s such a shame we let them score towards the end as it would have been two clean sheets, but it’s one of those things.

"Injuries happen and you’ve just got to fill in and do the work and I think the lads who have come in have done really well.”

Boss Nathan Jones added: "The result is absolutely everything today as we're at a stage of the season where the result is everything.