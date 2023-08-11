News you can trust since 1891
Tom Lockyer left 'speechless' after being made Hatters captain by Rob Edwards

‘It’s surreal. I’m a little bit speechless.’
By James Heneghan
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:38 BST- 2 min read

Luton defender Tom Lockyer said he was left ‘speechless’ after being made club captain by manager Rob Edwards.

Previous captain Sonny Bradley left in the summer, meaning 28-year-old Lockyer will become the first Hatters player to step foot onto a pitch in a Premier League game when Luton take on Brighton in tomorrow’s season-opener at the Lamex Stadium.

“It’s surreal,” said the central defender. “I’m a little bit speechless and how to describe how it feels, but it’s incredible – a massive honour not just for me but my family as well. It’s not something I take lightly. I’m speechless.

“Saturday will be a special occasion. As I’ve said, it’s a massive honour to lead such a good club, which has felt like home since I stepped through the door, to walk out the lads in the Premier League with the armband on. It’s really special.

“It’s a great squad and good that we don’t have to manage any massive egos. Everyone is pretty grounded, we’re all normal fellas. We all get on really well but it won’t just be me driving the standards or keeping people in line. That comes from everyone. Everyone’s got their own high standards, and whatever those were last year, this year they need to be higher.”

Explaining why he chose Lockyer, Edwards said: “He was the natural choice. His performances for us since we arrived have been incredibly high and incredibly consistent. He demands high standards and has the respect and trust of us all.

“We’re delighted to have him as captain, it’s something he thoroughly deserves.”

