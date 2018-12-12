Tomlinson at the double as Luton ease past Blues

Luton Town’s development squad ran out 4-0 winners at Arlesey Town in their Beds Senior Cup second round clash on Tuesday night.

The visitors named a youthful side for the match, although did include Frankie Musonda and Arthur Read, both who started the Checkatrade Trophy second match against Southend United last week.

Harry Isted took his place between the posts as well, as the tie was essentially over before half-time, with Luton racing into a 3-0 lead.

They had threatened in the early stages, as Josh Boorn went close in the 16th minute, when he was found by Josh Neufville, Blues keeper Robbie Ponting making a good save.

Isted rolled his ankle while collecting a cross and was replaced by Tiernan Parker, as striker Connor Tomlinson opened the scoring on 36 minutes after Read’s effort from the edge of the box deflected into his path, the teenager making no mistake from six yards.

Three minutes later and Tomlinson’s strike partner on the night Tra Lucas doubled their advantage from the penalty spot, after he had been tripped when running through on goal.

Lucas took the resulting spot-kick and sent it straight down the middle to beat Ponting.

Boorn then made it 3-0 moments before half-time when Read’s well weighted pass for Tomlinson was just intercepted, but fell kindly for Boorn to strike first time, sumptuously side-footing into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

The Town’s prolific period all but killed the game off in the second half, with both teams struggling to create any real clear-cut chances.

With 20 minutes to go, Lucas nearly turned provider as his low cross for Tomlinson was well cleared, with the striker almost certain to score had the ball reached him.

The Hatters pushed on for a fourth late on, and should have found it when Callum Nicholson shot wide from 10 yards.

However they did have it as Tomlinson fired an effort past the keeper from a tight angle for his 20th goal of the season already, securing Inigo Idiakez’s side’s spot in the semi-final where they will face either Barton Rovers, Biggleswade Town or Biggleswade United.

Hatters: Harry Isted (Tiernan Parker 28), Josh Neufville, Frankie Musonda (C), Corey Panter, Toby Byron (Rico Greco 66), Sam Beckwith, Josh Boorn, Arthur Read, Jonas Kalonda, Tra Lucas (Callum Nicholson 81), Connor Tomlinson.

Subs not used: Stevens, Moloney.