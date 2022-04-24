Top scorer Adebayo will be sent for a scan on his hamstring as skipper Bradley joins Luton's growing injury list as well

Elijah Adebayo receives treatment for his hamstring injury against Blackpool

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo will be sent for a scan on the hamstring injury that forced him off in the final stages of yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool at Kenilworth Road.

The top scorer, who had put Town in front after just two minutes with his 17th of the season, suffered the problem when racing on to Henri Lansbury’s quickly-taken free kick in stoppage time, outmuscling experienced defender Richard Keogh, and then picking out Admiral Muskwe to tap into the net.

Unfortunately for him, the flag had been raised by the referee’s assistant signalling a foul on Keogh, meaning the goal was disallowed, something boss Nathan Jones labelled as a catastrophic error.

Sonny Bradley went off against Blackpool yesterday

His misery was then compounded by Adebayo trudging off holding his hamstring and failing to return, as speaking afterwards, Jones said: “It’s his hamstring, he puts in big shifts, puts in big 90s and it’s just impossible for him to keep doing it.

“He puts his body on the line and the linesman sends him down the river which in the end we wish he didn’t go for that and then he didn’t get injured and we wouldn't be talking about it.

“We’ll see (how long he will be out), it will have to be assessed and scanned.

“He needs a rest anyway, he’s done big shifts for us.”

Adebayo became the latest to join what is a horrendous injury list for the Hatters, captain Sonny Bradley also going off after the break, when he hurt his ankle in an innocuous header back to keeper Harry Isted.

The pair join James Bree, Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who all missed the game, with Gabe Osho, James Shea and Glen Rea ruled out for the rest of the season too.

Jones continued: “It was an ankle, he rolled an ankle, so he'll have eight, nine days to recover, we just hope that we get people a little bit in better shape when we face the league leaders.

“We’re losing people, we’re losing two a game at the minute and eventually something goes.

"That puts more pressure on other people and when other people have pressure then they break down, it’s relentless.

“To do what we’re doing with the injuries we’ve had is quite phenomenal.

"We can’t freshen up the team at all, they’re having to just give big, big shifts and its taken its toll on us, it really has.

"That’s watered it down a little bit but we’ve got to make sure we patch everyone up and get ready for the next few games.”

Town are next in action a week on Monday when they head to already promoted Fulham, but Jones isn’t anticipating to have anywhere like a full squad to choose from.

He added: “It might bring one, maybe two back, it might give them a little bit more, but others, there’s not a big number coming back.