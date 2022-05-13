Top scorer Adebayo's return against Huddersfield would be a huge boost for the Hatters according to Town defender

Town striker Elijah Adebayo is closing in on a return to the Hatters team after his hamstring injury

The return of a fit and firing Elijah Adebayo would be a huge boost for the Hatters in their play-off semi-final first leg against Huddersfield Town this evening according to Town skipper Sonny Bradley.

Luton’s leading marksman, with 17 goals this season, all but one coming in the Championship, has missed the last two matches after picking up a hamstring injury when stretching himself to set up a goal for Admiral Muskwe, that was ultimately disallowed, in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool recently.

He has been undergoing cryotherapy treatment in a bid to get himself fit for the first of two games against the third-placed Terriers, one at Kenilworth Road tonight, with the second one coming at the John Smith’s Stadium oin Monday.

Speaking yesterday, boss Nathan Jones insisted his forward was a lot closer, and if he can make it out on to the pitch, Bradley would be thrilled, saying: “I haven’t seen him, I think he’s doing his own thing, but if we do get him back over the next couple of games, it will be a real boost.

“He’s been one of our best performers this season and he does make a real difference when he plays, so any contribution from Elijah over the next three games will be a boost for the boys.

“We are missing him, but he’s making great progress and all the fans, all the staff, his team-mates, are certainly hoping that he will play some part over the next two fixtures.”

Adebayo’s hopeful return would not only give Luton some real firepower, but also see the horrific injury list that Jones had been forced to contend with in recent weeks, start to finally ease.

Against Reading on Saturday, Town were able to welcome back Bradley himself following an ankle injury, with recalls for the fit-again key trio of Jordan Clark, James Bree and Allan Campbell, just in time to give the squad a much stronger feel to it.

Although Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is out for the campaign, there was promising news regarding Luke Berry too, as Bradley added: “I’m pretty certain it won’t be the same 11 for 180 minutes, so the whole squad will be used and we’ve got some really good performers coming back, the likes of James Bree, Jordan Clark, myself.

“Looking at the weekend we probably weren’t 100 per cent in our bodies, but in these important fixtures we’ve just got to throw everything at it.

“It’s potentially three games and for us, we don’t want to leave anything in the tank.